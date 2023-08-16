Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

5 Essential Tips For College Move In Day

Published on August 16, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Unrecognizable male person of color carrying cardboard box

Source: SrdjanPav / Getty


College move-in is a memorable and exciting experience for students. However, for the most seamless and stress-free experience, it helps to prepare in advance.

Take the time to plan and ask for help from your family and friends in advance so you can move-in and get settled like a pro.

Below are a few tips for move-in day.

Tell us, which one do you think is the most helpful?

READ MORE NEWS…

Issa Rae & Shipt Team Up For Back to College Season Giving Away Issa’s College Essentials

8 Essential Back-To-School Staples For Your Child’s Wardrobe’s

Parent Must-Haves for College Move-In Day

The post 5 Essential Tips For College Move In Day appeared first on 92 Q.

5 Essential Tips For College Move In Day  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Start Packing Early

Start Packing Early Source:Getty

Making a packing checklist to ensure you take the essentials and don’t forget anything. Starting early will also ensure you get the things you want before high-demand items become scarce.

 

2. Coordinate With Your Roommate

Coordinate With Your Roommate Source:Getty

Communicating ahead of time with your roommate can prevent you both from duplicating unnecessary items and it also helps you start a great relationship. 

3. Know Your Move In Time

Know Your Move In Time Source:Getty

Most colleges have set times to move in that vary by residence hall. This information can usually be found on your college’s housing page.

 

4. If You Can, Have Larger Items Delivered Curbside

If You Can, Have Larger Items Delivered Curbside Source:Getty

If you’re bringing larger items like a mini fridge, a mattress, or even a shelving unit, consider having those items shipped to your dorm.

 

5. Make a List of Things to Buy at School

Make a List of Things to Buy at School Source:Getty

Items such as notebook paper, pens, detergents, snacks, and cleaning products can be easily picked up at your local supermarket or campus store. Your local store may even offer curbside pick-up.

 

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close