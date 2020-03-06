Shaquille O’Neal has pump faked the world about his new hairline. Superman posted a video on his Instagram showing off his newest hairline that goes back farther than one of his free throw shots. DOINK! Shaq is a great sport and invited people to make fun of his hairline. Diesel even offered to buy the winner of the roast session a Invicta Watch. We all love making fun of Shaq but whats even better is he can take a joke! With that being said, lets show some throwback pictures of Shaq’s real hairline.
Related: This Moment Between Shaq & His Son Shareef O’Neal? Priceless.
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline Retired From His Head was originally published on rnbphilly.com