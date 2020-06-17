7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth

View this post on Instagram

God Morning. One Of Key Ingredients Of A Spike Lee Joint Iz DA MUSIC. My Long Time Partner MR.TERENCE BLANCHARD, I Don't Know How Of My FILMS He Has Provided The Musical Score. Terence FINALY Got His 1st Nomination For BEST ORIGINAL With BLACK KLANSMAN. I'm Tellin' Ya, DA 5 BLOODS Would Not Be Da Film It Is Without Terence's Music (Even With The MARVIN GAYE-What's Going On Album Songs. If You Can Please Buy This Or Stream It (Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music And Deezer). Also I Want To Thank Everyone Who Showed Up And Got DA 5 BLOODS To Be #1 On NETFLIX. RIGHT ON! RIGHT ON. Peace And Love,Spike