9 Times Victoria Monet Proved She Was That Girl

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I have a new official theme song, thanks to Victoria Monet. Every time I play “On My Momma,” I know I am that girl. I’m sure you feel that way too.

I have the song on my Apple Playlist right before I go out. I spray perfume on my wrists, apply lipstick, and play Victoria’s chart-topping music. Within seconds, I am ready to slay and be a baddie.

But that’s the exciting thing about Victoria’s songs and the woman behind the music. Not only is she that girl, but she also makes us feel that way.

Victoria has been expressing herself through music and empowering others long before her solo career. The singer-songwriter started as a third addition to a girl group. When this didn’t materialize, she then went on to write for several well-known artists. Diddy and Dirty Money are most notable with the song “I Hate That You Love Me” and Ariana Grande on her album Yours Truly. Victoria then collaborated with Ariana on two songs, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next. Both hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Now Victoria is making waves on her own. The official music video for our theme song, “On My Momma,” was released on August 15, and Twitter/X fans could not get enough. Victoria gushed at her fans’ reactions. “…Been emotional all night and morning so many people to thank for this THANK YOU ALLLL!!!!!!!” she captioned her video announcement on Instagram. “From the creation of this song, to the inception of this visual, the rehearsals and creative investments into the manifestation of today in the flesh Gods work.”

Victoria will drop Jaguar II, her first full-length official album, on August 25. We can’t wait to hear other bops from this Atlanta native.

Victoria Monet’s That Girl Style

Equally as popping as Victoria’s music is her style. Her everyday looks are a mix between street style glam and casually effortless. She rocks baggy jeans, tight bralettes, platform heels, sneakers, oversized bombers, and mini skirts.

The 34-year-old has also slayed every red carpet she’s stepped on. Usually opting for body-hugging dresses that show off her flat abs and soft curves and eye-popping gowns, Victoria’s fashion is red carpet goals.

As we await Victoria’s newest album and additions to our Apple Playlist, we’ve compiled a list of top red carpet looks from the R&B songstress. Nine in total, each ensemble proves how she is that girl.

She looks fly, and she looks good.

9 Times Victoria Monet Proved She Was That Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com