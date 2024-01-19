Check Out Our ‘What To Watch’ TV This Week Featuring These Emmy Award Winning Shows

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

These wintery cold months are the perfect vibe to stay inside and catch up on your favorite shows this week. There are many old and new TV series to binge for fans of great programming. We have a wonderfully curated ‘What to Watch’ TV list for you inside.

This week we have some new shows like Netflix’s “The Brother’s Sun,” which follows a head of a Taiwanese triad who’s shot by an assassin. His eldest son, Charles `Chairleg’ Sun, heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother, who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. The show stars Michelle Yeoh, Highdee Kuan, Sam Li and Justin Chien. The series debuted on Jan. 4 on Netflix.

Another new series we are excited for this week is BET+’s “The Black Hamptons.” The drama series follows a feud between two families in the quaint town of Sag Harbor on Long Island, N.Y., and starkly illustrates the difference between old and new money. It’s based on the novel of the same name. It stars Elise Neal, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Aaron D. Spears. The second season debuted Dec. 7, 2023 on BET+.

The rest of our list highlights some of the Emmy Awards winning series we just can’t get enough of like “The Bear,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” and “The White Lotus.” Another blast from the past we had to highlight this week is Max’s “Rap Sh!t,” because the announcement came out that the show would not make a Season 3 return. Binge our favorites and show your support. Let us know what you plan to binge this weekend in the comments below.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list with some of these classic and fresh series below:

