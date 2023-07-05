Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Darius Daulton, also known as Darius Jackson, is learning a tough lesson many other men have learned when it comes to dating an exceptionally beautiful woman that is also a public figure. The father of Keke Palmer‘s son took to Twitter to criticize his partner over her outfit choice after a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher went viral.

Darius Daulton caught wind of a video from Usher’s standing concert series in Las Vegas that Palmer attended. Video footage shows Usher, 44, singing passionately to Palmer, 29, and at one point, Palmer drapes her arms around Usher in a suggestive but playful manner while clearly enjoying the moment.

Daulton, who reportedly works as a fitness trainer and is the brother of actor Sarunas Jackson, didn’t enjoy the moment. His tweet said it all.

https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676667813531111424?s=20

Immediately, fans online began calling Daulton names, including saying he was hating on Palmer for having a good time and other choice insults that include him being jobless. Instead of deleting the tweet or walking it back, Daulton fired back with a tweet repping his favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

After that tweet got some requisite criticism, Daulton once more closed the book on the whole matter and is deciding to move on.

Daulton wrote:

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.

This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.

I rest my case.

Palmer has yet to say anything about Daulton’s tweet, at least via Twitter. In fact, just yesterday (July 4), Palmer declared her love for Daulton.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com