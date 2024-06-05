The 7th Annual Summer614 Concert was one for the books! This year, Summer614 celebrated 7 years and gave Columbus an unforgettable experience. It all went down Saturday, June 1st at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons off of High Street. The city showed out, packing the park from the stage to the gates. Talk about kicking the summer off RIGHT! With showers predicted in the forecast, concertgoers got to enjoy the whole day WITHOUT rain until the very end of the night— come on Mother Nature!





RELATED: 614 Day Function

The concert featured A-Lister’s such as hip-hop legends MC Lyte, 8Ball & MJG and Scarface, alongside R&B icons Chrisette Michele, Ro James, Bobby V and a special performance from Columbus native, Ria Blaq.

To warm up the crowd, DJ Krate Digga and POWER 107.5’s very own DJ Mr. King set the stage on fire— of course with ad-libs from hosts Ro tha Realest, DJ Nailz, and Leah Henry.

RELATED: Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

Summer614 not only celebrates great music but also adds wellness and community components to the festival. Spearheaded by Bobby Fame, CEO of Fame Productions, this year emphasized healing through music. On their website they state, “Summer614 isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and connection. It’s a space where music, art, food, and fashion converge to create unforgettable memories and forge new friendships”. The park was FILLED with different food trucks, brand activations, art installations, and most importantly— happy people.

Take a look at what you might ’ ve missed at Summer614 below!

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com