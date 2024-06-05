Listen Live
Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

| 06.05.24
THE 7TH ANNUAL SUMMER614 CONCERT COVER

Source: Kya Kelly / R1 Digital



The 7th Annual Summer614 Concert was one for the books! This year, Summer614 celebrated 7 years and gave Columbus an unforgettable experience. It all went down Saturday, June 1st at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons off of High Street. The city showed out, packing the park from the stage to the gates. Talk about kicking the summer off RIGHT! With showers predicted in the forecast, concertgoers got to enjoy the whole day WITHOUT rain until the very end of the night— come on Mother Nature!


 

 

RELATED: 614 Day Function

The concert featured A-Lister’s such as hip-hop legends MC Lyte, 8Ball & MJG and Scarface, alongside R&B icons Chrisette Michele, Ro James, Bobby V and a special performance from Columbus native, Ria Blaq.

To warm up the crowd, DJ Krate Digga and POWER 107.5’s very own DJ Mr. King set the stage on fire— of course with ad-libs from hosts Ro tha Realest, DJ Nailz, and Leah Henry.

RELATED: Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

Summer614 not only celebrates great music but also adds wellness and community components to the festival. Spearheaded by Bobby Fame, CEO of Fame Productions, this year emphasized healing through music. On their website they state, “Summer614 isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and connection. It’s a space where music, art, food, and fashion converge to create unforgettable memories and forge new friendships”. The park was FILLED with different food trucks, brand activations, art installations, and most importantly— happy people.

 

Take a look at what you mightve missed at Summer614 below!

 

1. Calm Before the Storm

Calm Before the Storm Source:Donald Garrison - OMS

2. Promo Squad!

Promo Squad! Source:Kya Kelly

3. Ro James

Ro James Source:LeQuicia Fairrow - OMS

4. Ro James with Visual Artist

Ro James with Visual Artist Source:Donald Garrison - OMS

5. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:Donald Garrison - OMS

6. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:LeQuicia Fairrow - OMS

8. 8 Ball & MJG

8 Ball & MJG Source:Kya Kelly

9. The Gang! DJ Nailz, Leah Henry, Dommy Styles, and Jae Esquire

The Gang! DJ Nailz, Leah Henry, Dommy Styles, and Jae Esquire Source:Kya Kelly

10. Leah with 8 Ball & MJG

Leah with 8 Ball & MJG Source:Kya Kelly

12. Bobby V

Bobby V Source:Kya Kelly

14. Sean Anthony

Sean Anthony Source:Kya Kelly

15. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:Donald Garrison - OMS

16. DJ Mr. King

DJ Mr. King Source:Kya Kelly

17. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:Kya Kelly

18. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:LeQuicia Fairrow - OMS

19. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:LeQuicia Fairrow - OMS

20. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:Kya Kelly

21. Chrisette Michele & Bobby V

Chrisette Michele & Bobby V Source:Kya Kelly

22. African American Male Wellness Agency

African American Male Wellness Agency Source:Kya Kelly

23. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:Kya Kelly

24. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:Kya Kelly

25. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:Kya Kelly

26. The Boards

The Boards Source:Donald Garrison - OMS

27. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:LeQuicia Fairrow - OMS

29. MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:Kya Kelly

30. MC Lyte Signing Art

MC Lyte Signing Art Source:Kya Kelly
