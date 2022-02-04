HomeNia Noelle

Famous Ohioans

1. Joe Burrow

Athens, Ohio

2. Simone Biles

Columbus, Ohio

3. Regina King

Cincinnati, Ohio

4. Halle Berry

Cleveland, Ohio

5. Gary Owen

Cincinnati, Ohio

6. Sarah Jessica Parker

Cincinnati, Ohio

7. Katt Williams

Cincinnati, Ohio

8. Luke Perry

Mansfield, Ohio

9. Terrence Howard

Cleveland, Ohio

10. Portrait Of Ruby Dee

Cleveland, Ohio

11. Avant

Cleveland, Ohio

12. Logan Paul

Westlake, Ohio

13. Jake Paul

Westlake, Ohio

14. Eddie Levert

Canton, Ohio

15. Lebron James

Akron, Ohio

16. Anita Baker

Toledo, Ohio

17. Hal williams

Columbus, Ohio

18. Steven Spielberg

Cincinnati, Ohio

19. Gerald Levert

Cleveland, Ohio

20. John Legend

Springfield, Ohio

21. Katie Holmes

Toledo, Ohio

22. Dave Chappelle

Yellow Springs, Ohio

23. Kid Cudi

Cleveland, Ohio

24. Drew Carey

Cleveland, Ohio

25. Nancy Wilson

Chillicothe, Ohio

26. Neil Armstrong

Auglaize County, OH

27. Phillip Michael Thomas

Columbus, Ohio

28. Thomas Edison

Milan, Ohio

29. Kym Whitley

Shaker Heights, Ohio

30. Steve Harvey

Although he was born in West Virginia he moved to Cleveland at a young age & always claims Cleveland

31. Arsenio Hall

Cleveland, Ohio

32. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow

Columbus, Ohio (Reynoldsburg)

33. Bootsy Collins

Cincinnati, Ohio

