Famous Ohioans

1. Joe BurrowSource:Getty
Athens, Ohio
2. Simone BilesSource:Getty
Columbus, Ohio
3. Regina KingSource:WENN
Cincinnati, Ohio
4. Halle BerrySource:Getty
Cleveland, Ohio
5. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom
Cincinnati, Ohio
6. Sarah Jessica Parker
Cincinnati, Ohio
7. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty
Cincinnati, Ohio
8. Luke PerrySource:WENN
Mansfield, Ohio
9. Terrence HowardSource:Getty
Cleveland, Ohio
10. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty
Cleveland, Ohio
11. AvantSource:Radio One Digital
Cleveland, Ohio
12. Logan PaulSource:Getty
Westlake, Ohio
13. Jake PaulSource:Getty
Westlake, Ohio
14. Eddie LevertSource:Getty
Canton, Ohio
15. Lebron JamesSource:Getty
Akron, Ohio
16. Anita Baker
Toledo, Ohio
17. Hal williamsSource:Getty
Columbus, Ohio
18. Steven Spielberg
Cincinnati, Ohio
19. Gerald LevertSource:Getty
Cleveland, Ohio
20. John Legend
Springfield, Ohio
21. Katie Holmes
Toledo, Ohio
22. Dave Chappelle
Yellow Springs, Ohio
23. Kid Cudi
Cleveland, Ohio
24. Drew Carey
Cleveland, Ohio
25. Nancy Wilson
Chillicothe, Ohio
26. Neil Armstrong
Auglaize County, OH
27. Phillip Michael Thomas
Columbus, Ohio
28. Thomas Edison
Milan, Ohio
29. Kym Whitley
Shaker Heights, Ohio
30. Steve Harvey
Although he was born in West Virginia he moved to Cleveland at a young age & always claims Cleveland
31. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING
Cleveland, Ohio
32. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty
Columbus, Ohio (Reynoldsburg)
33. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty
Cincinnati, Ohio