With the 63rd annual Grammys right around the corner airing on Sunday, Jan. 26, we are definitely looking forward to seeing our faves perform! But we also cannot wait to see what the stars will be wearing on the red carpet.
So to anticipate all the lewks, here’s a look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Aretha Franklin’s bold and bright gowns to Nicki Minaj’s out of this world garb to Toni Braxton’s cut out dresses.
Take a look:
FLASHBACK: The Boldest & Baaaadest Grammy Fashion Over The Years
1. Cardi B, 2019 Grammys
Source:Getty
2. Diana Ross, 2019 Grammys
Source:Getty
3. Rihanna, 2015 Grammys
Source:Getty
4. Solange Knowles, 2017 Grammys
Source:Getty
5. Beyonce, 2017 Grammys
Source:Getty
6. Zendaya, 2016 Grammys
Source:Getty
7. Ciara & Russell Wilson, 2016 Grammys
Source:Getty
8. Nicki Minaj, Grammys 2011
Source:Getty
9. Lauryn Hill,
Source:Getty
10. TLC, 1996 Grammys
Source:Getty
11. Mary J. Blige, 1996 Grammys
Source:Getty
12. En Vogue, 1991 Grammys
Source:Getty
13. Mariah Carey, 1991 Grammys
Source:Getty
14. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson, 1993 Grammys
Source:Getty
15. Paula Abdul & Patrick Swayze, 1990 Grammys
Source:Getty
16. Prince, 2008 Grammys
Source:Getty
17. Chaka Kahn, 2008 Grammys
Source:Getty
18. Grace Jones, 1980 Grammys
Source:Getty
19. Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys
Source:Getty
20. Erykah Badu, 1999 Grammys
Source:Getty
21. Destiny’s Child, 2002 Grammys
Source:Getty
22. Lil Kim, 2002 Grammys
Source:Getty
23. Toni Braxton, 2001 Grammys
Source:Getty
24. Tina Turner & Lionel Ritchie, 1985 Grammys
Source:Getty
25. Jennifer Hudson, 2015 Grammys
Source:Getty