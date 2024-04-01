Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35
Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35.
A death investigation is underway.
According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother.
Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.
Davis played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018.
- Miami Dolphins (2009-2011)
- Indianapolis Colts (2012-2017)
- Buffalo Bills (2018)
Davis played his college football career for the Fighting Illini and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.
The two-time Pro Bowler had 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks over his career.
2014 was Vontae Davis’ best season:
Check out below a few tweets sent out from Coaches and Teammates.
The post Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 was originally published on 1075thefan.com