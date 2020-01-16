Happy Birthday, Aaliyah! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Fun Red Carpet Looks

Today Aaliyah Dana Houghton would’ve turned 41 years old. It is hard to believe that 19 years ago the songbird died in an airplane crash the devastated the entire hip hop community.

Since her untimely death, celebrities have worked overtime to keep her memory alive. Whether they’re paying homage to her with their fashion choices or referencing her in interviews, it is clear that Aaliyah has made an impact on the hip hop culture.

One thing she was known for was her great sense of style. She made baggy pants, a crop top, sunglasses, and a side-part doobie a staple look in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. She also knew how to switch it up and give effortless glamour when it came time to hit the red carpet. Aaliyah was a woman who knew how to do both.

On what would’ve been her 41st birthday, we’re honoring the Aaliyah by highlighting 10 times she gave us fun red carpet looks.

