Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 12 Of Her most Jaw-Dropping Looks

Posted 13 hours ago

Kerry Washington Red Carpet Gowns

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Jeffrey Mayer/ / Getty


Kerry Washington has come a long way from her Save the Last Dance days. She is a complete fashion icon. Between hair, makeup, style and accessories, she has always given us something good to talk about via the red carpet.

Kerry’s wardrobe is sleek, mature, and classic. Everything she wears comes straight from the runway, most times looking better on her than the runway model. Her team has mastered her style aesthetic to the point where fashion seems like second nature for the actress.

Over the last 10 years, Kerry’s life has changed. She married actor and former football player Nnamdi Asomugha. They welcomed two children; Isabelle in 2014 and Caleb in 2016. While the actress is extremely private when it comes to sharing her family life, she is sure to let us in when it comes to her stylish wardrobe.

In honor of her 43rd birthday, we’re looking at 12 of Kerry Washington’s most jaw-dropping looks.

1. KERRY WASHINGTON AT AN EVENING WITH Ralph Lauren, 2011

KERRY WASHINGTON AT AN EVENING WITH Ralph Lauren, 2011 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington attended an Evening with Ralph Lauren hosted by Oprah Winfrey. She wore a black art deco-inspired gown that took 800 hours for embroiderers to hand-sew the tiny charlotte-cut beads onto it.

2. KERRY WASHINGTON AT PHOTOCALL OF DJANGO UNCHAINED, 2013

KERRY WASHINGTON AT PHOTOCALL OF DJANGO UNCHAINED, 2013 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington gave off retro vibes during a photocall for her new film ‘Django Unchained’ in a Louis Vuitton damier pattern dress.

3. KERRY WASHINGTON AT HBO’S ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS POST AWARDS RECEPTION, 2013

KERRY WASHINGTON AT HBO'S ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS POST AWARDS RECEPTION, 2013 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington looked radiant at HBO’s Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Post Award Reception. She wore a white Marchesa gown embellished with flowers.

4. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 66TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2014

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 66TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington wowed in a strapless, orange Prada gown at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. KERRY WASHINGTON. AT THE FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS, 2015

KERRY WASHINGTON. AT THE FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington dressed in a black, halter-neck dress at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

6. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 87TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2015

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 87TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington arrived to the 87th Annual Academy Awards in a champagne-colored Miu Miu gown embroidered with fronds.

7. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA’S 33RD ANNUAL PALEYFEST LOS ANGELES, 2016

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA'S 33RD ANNUAL PALEYFEST LOS ANGELES, 2016 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington was a vision at The Paley Center For Media’s 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles. She wore a hand-knitted Yelets lace Ulyana Sergeenko Couture dress.

8. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE LA PREMIERE OF HBO FILMS’ “CONFIRMATION”, 2016

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE LA PREMIERE OF HBO FILMS' "CONFIRMATION", 2016 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress with a floral-embellished Dolce & Gabbana box clutch to the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Films’ ‘Confirmation’.

9. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 68TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2016

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 68TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty

A very pregnant Kerry Washington wore a beautiful Brandon Maxwell dress to the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

10. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE MET GALA, 2017

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE MET GALA, 2017 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington attended “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala in a cut-out, mixed print Michael Kors dress.

11. Warner Bros. Pictures And InStyle Host 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party

Warner Bros. Pictures And InStyle Host 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party Source:Getty

Kerry Washington wore a sequined Prabal Gurung dress with a thigh-high slit to the 19th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party.

12. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’S ANNUAL WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT BREAKFAST GALA, 2019

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER'S ANNUAL WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT BREAKFAST GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington gave us an entire look at the Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala. She wore a Brock Collection dress, partnered with Senegalese twists in her hair.

