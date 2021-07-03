When Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter India Arie wrote and crooned the words I am not my hair, her fans (especially those of color) felt liberated from the judgment that comes along with our hairstyle choices. Unbeknownst to us (her fans), we would be retracting these words years later and lobbying for laws to tell America that we are indeed our hair and that we cannot change the way our hair grows out of our heads, nor should we be forced to.
Today, July 3rd, marks National CROWN DAY – Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. National CROWN Day movement, led by The CROWN Coalition, a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, and Color Of Change, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the first CROWN Act which mobilized the nation to end hair discrimination. The CROWN Act, is a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture. The CROWN Act is a national movement to create a more equitable and inclusive experience for the Black community. It was first introduced in California in January 2019 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (District 30) and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on July 3, 2019, Today, eleven (11) states have signed the CROWN Act or legislation inspired by the CROWN Act into law to provide legal protections against race-based hair discrimination in workplaces and K-12 public and charter schools.
To honor the anniversary of National CROWN DAY, we have rounded up 5 natural hair enthusiasts who utilize their social media platforms to celebrate their natural hair, inspire others to embrace their do’s, and educate their community on black hair and DIY hairstyles. Let’s get some hair motivation from their creative reels below!
In Honor of National CROWN DAY, Here are 5 Natural Hair Reels You Should Watch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Dr. Karina B
Before you do any hairstyle you need a good wash. Dr. Karina B demonstrates how to properly prep our hair for the perfect hairdo in this reel. As Dr. Karina shows us, a good style involves a clarifying wash followed by a hydrating shampoo. This leaves your hair fresh and ready to be worked!
2. Annagjid “Kee” Taylor
Annagjjd “Kee” Taylor, owner of the @Deeper.Than.Hair salon and creator of #BlackEffectChallenge, is dishing out major hair inspiration in this reel. Her mission is to show our community how versatile our tresses are. Hair is for fun, and what better way to have fun than to try a new hairdo here and there? If you are ever stumped when it comes to ideas for your hair, Kee’s reels will give you the motivation you seek!
3. Ebony
Sometimes we just want to stare at some gorgeous curls and dream, and Ebony’s Instagram account will surely have you in a daze. If you are in need of some tips or just searching for your hair goals, look no further than this page. From the best hair products to a simple braided hairstyle, Ebony has the scoop!
4. Goldynaps
Goldynaps has us in awe of her beautiful gold tresses. Her creative natural hairstyles are like works of art. Scrolling her page will have you excited about styling your natural hair. From braids, to twistouts, and flowly ponytails – Goldynaps does it all. When it comes to natural hair, she will not be boxed in.
5. Hannah Musette
Hannah Musette is a muse when it comes to hair. Her afro should win an award. If you are ever shy about rocking your natural tresses, this beauty will surely boost your confidence. Her styles are timeless and should be plastered in every hair magazine. And when it comes to laying edges, she is queen!