Jackie Aina has been our go-to makeup guru since she launched her Youtube channel years ago. She’s taught us how to choose the right foundation our your skin tone, how to experiment with lip stick hues and which products to use to get her melanated glow. NARS is one of them. The makeup trendsetter recently attended NARS’ 25th anniversary celebration glowing like a golden statue.

Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award

To commemorate their milestone anniversary, NARS released 72 new lipstick shades including the lippy Jackie wore to their party, “Orgasm.”

Jackie also showed us her NARS foundation routine and topped it off with revealing which blush she coats her cheeks in.

According to Jackie, she uses their radiant longwear foundation in shade “Macao” and contours with their sheer glow foundation “Dark Coffee.” She highlights with “Truffle/Amande” and finishes the look with blush in the shade of “Hot Tin Roof.”

Jackie continues to evolve and is recognized as an authority in the industry. She recently released an eye shadow palate with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Get into more of her looks, below:

Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like A Golden Statue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com