Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re Still In Awe!

Posted 15 hours ago

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


If rapper Saweetie was the queen of Milan Fashion Week last month, hands down Janelle Monáe ruled and held court at Paris Fashion Week!

Ending earlier this week, the “I Like That” singer set out to do what she always does: Stun, wow and make a statement with her inspiring and bold lewks. During those seven glorious days in the capital of France, she did just that by rocking a classic Chanel tweed with a sexy twist, being beautiful in a black and white Balmain mini skirt and giving us a blast of bright orange in a matching Stella McCartney jumpsuit and boots to die for. Listen…Sis, did the damn thing!

So to celebrate all of her boldness and impeccable sense of style, from the streets to the front row, here are some of best ensembles Janelle sashayed in at Paris Fashion Week:

Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re Still In Awe!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Beautiful in Balmain

Beautiful in Balmain Source:Getty

3. Stuntin’ in Stella McCartney

Stuntin' in Stella McCartney Source:Getty

6. Vivacious in Valentino

Vivacious in Valentino Source:Getty

8. Victorious in Vivienne Westwood

Victorious in Vivienne Westwood Source:Getty

9. Lookin’ Luxurious in Louboutin

Lookin' Luxurious in Louboutin Source:Getty

11. Chic AF In Chanel

Chic AF In Chanel Source:Getty

14. Chanel: Front Row

Chanel: Front Row Source:Getty

15. Valentino : Front Row

Valentino : Front Row Source:Getty
