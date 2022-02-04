Five Times Joe Burrow Showed His Style and Swagger Off The Football Field

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Athens, Ohio native and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been the topic of discussion for many for his skills and swagger on the football field. But many have started to notice that Burrow has big style and swagger off the field. From Faux fur coats, custom chains, Cartier glasses, to a tailored suit, Burrow has established his own personal style and owns it. Check out five times Joe Burrow showed off his style and swagger…. and we love it!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.