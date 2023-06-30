Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s a solid argument can be made that Juvenile was the hottest artist on Cash Money Records, a label loaded with stars like B.G. and Lil Wayne, and producer Manny Fresh. The New Orleans rapper’s highly anticipated Tiny Desk Concert finally hit the Internet on Friday (June 30) and it has been nothing but praise for the Hot Boy on your timeline.

With Manny Fresh along for the ride and whole band in tuck (including the legendary Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste), Juvie ran through a set list that featured some of his greatest hits included “400 Degreez,” “Bling Bling” “Slow Motion,” “I Need A Hot Girl,” and “Project Bitch.” Of course, as if there was any doubt, the final song of the set was classic, dancefloor destroyer “Back That Azz Up.”

As you can see by the reactions in the gallery, Twitter was all in on Juvie’s performance, reminiscing about when Cash Money set it off for 99 and 2000. There may have never been this much cursing during a Tiny Desk Concert, but we’ll abide by it.

What a way to close out Black Music Month—especially considering Juvie had no idea what a “Tiny Desk” was a few months ago.

Thank Black Twitter for putting Juvie The Great on game. Watch below.

Juvenile’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert Has Black Twitter Reminiscing About Cash Money For The ’99 & The 2000 was originally published on hiphopwired.com