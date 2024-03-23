LSU’s Mikaylah Williams Secures NIL Partnership With Jordan Brand

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday, March 22, the Nike athletic sportswear subdivision announced LSU Women’s Basketball Guard and 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams as its latest signee.

Williams is currently with her fellow LSU Tigers teammates, hoping to bring home another national title from this year’s NCAA Tournament while taking care of her future by joining the Jordan Brand family.

With her signing, she joins NBA hoopers Brandon Ingram, Luka Dončić, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and MLB superstar and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and WNBA star Satou Sabally.

She is also the second college player to earn a NIL deal from Jordan Brand, joining UCLA guard Kiki Rice. The Nike subsidiary also blessed Kiyomi McMiller, a Rutgers commit with a NIL deal who became the first high school player with a deal with Jordan Brand.

In the comment section, her teammate Angel Reese congratulated her writing, “yessss 12skiii! who you know team got 4 players signed to a shoe deal??? i’ll waittt.”

Mikaylah Williams Is Excited To Rep Jordan Brand

In a statement, Williams expressed how exciting it was to join the Jordan brand: “Signing with the Jordan Brand is an incredible opportunity and a blessing because it allows me to inspire young girls and contribute to the growth of women’s basketball, marking another milestone achieved in my journey.”

Williams had nothing but glowing words about the brand’s founder and the GOAT, Michael Jordan, noting, “When I think of MJ, I see his unwavering determination and work ethic, qualities I also pride myself on. As the saying goes, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,’ and that resonates deeply with me.”

There is no word on what kicks Williams will be rocking when she takes the court. LSU has an endorsement deal with Nike, so it definitely wouldn’t be a conflict when she does throw on some Js on her feet.

Congrats to Williams on securing the Jordan Brand bag.

LSU’s Mikaylah Williams Secures NIL Partnership With Jordan Brand was originally published on cassiuslife.com