Miami Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Gunned Down In Front Of Family

, a Miami rapper signed with theimprint, was gunned down this past weekend while presumably driving with his family. The other occupants of the vehicle, including a toddler and an older boy, were unharmed according to police.

The Miami Herald reports that Wavy Navy Pooh, real name Shandler Beaubien, was driving in the neighborhood of West Kendall this past Friday (Jan. 14) when a four-door Lexus pulled up beside his Toyota Camry and opened fire.

Miami-Dade police say that the ambush took place at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, not far from Zoo Miami. COVID-19 testing was occurring at Zoo Miami but was postponed as police investigated the scene of the shooting.

The Herald adds that Wavy Navy Pooh was thought to be a suspect in a number of North Miami-Dade shootings dating back to 2021 and shared that police are expecting an uptick in gun violence in the wake of the Friday shooting.

The occupants of the car included an adult woman, a 5-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old boy. Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said that Friday was the youngest boy’s birthday.

Wavy Navy Pooh released his Endangered project via Quality Control Music, featuring the song “Money On My Head” which has assistance from Moneybagg Yo. Previously, Wavy Navy Pooh dropped Murder Is A Major Issue, also with the OC imprint.

Beaubien’s label issued a statement via Instagram, which we’ll share below, along with reactions from Twitter.

Wavy Navy Pooh was 28.

