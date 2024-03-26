Listen Live
MLB No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Paul Skenes Will Play For Indianapolis Indians In 2024

Published on March 26, 2024

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft will start the 2024 season playing Triple-A baseball in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Indians announced on X that pitcher Paul Skenes will be added to their roster.

During spring training with Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander appeared in two games. He threw three innings and racked up three strikeouts.

Skenes spent his college career with LSU and Air Force and finished with a career ERA of 2.18.

Skenes stats over two seasons with the Air Force and one with LSU:

  • Appeared in 119 games
  • 34 starts
  • pitched 235 innings
  • 335 strikeouts
  • Overall record 24 – 6

Last year, Skenes helped the Tigers post a 54-17 record and won the College World Series.

Your first chance to see Paul Skenes in Indianapolis will be its home-opener against the Memphis Redbirds at Victory Field on April 2. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

Take a look below at some photos of Paul Skenes during MLB Spring Training.

1. Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty

Paul Skenes Playing For The Pittsburgh Pirates During MLB Spring Training Source:Getty
