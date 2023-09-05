Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Monica has shut it down in her white sandals and designer boots since day one.

From the moment she popped up on the Southern music scene, it was clear that she was special. The humble pre-teen turned stylish Atlanta singer was signed to Rowdy Records.

Dallas Austin discovered her when she was twelve years old. Her first album debuted in 1995. It hit the Billboard charts at a time when you still had to scurry down to your local FYE to hear your favorites.

The first time we saw Miss Thang sit somberly on that curb and let a full-throated note fly from her MAC chestnut-lined lips, we knew she was nothing to play with.

Since then, she has stood tall while releasing hit after hit. Fans have watched her declare that the boy was hers and hers alone, become a mother, realize what she was really made of, endure all eyes on her, thrive after the storm, and chase after a new life.

Monica has switched up her sound and her style multiple times. Each time, she has returned with a new perspective to offer her audiences.

She has kept it classy while enduring public ups and downs and found a way to spread encouragement in and out of the studio. See the reasons why we will love Monica forever below.

Related Articles:

Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee

Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals

Monica Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Atlanta Songstress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com