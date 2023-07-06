Netflix Takes Over Essence Festival With Two Star Studded Events [Photos]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Essence Festival brought the family out to New Orleans with entertainment, culture and love. Several notable brands and companies hosted events for patrons experiencing the festival, including Netflix. The streaming platform a live podcast taping of Bevelations and a true down south party to celebrate their upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. Check out photos from both events inside.

Last Friday, June 30 Netflix shared space with the Essence Festival community in New Orleans to celebrate their upcoming programming and the culture. The first event was “Bevelations Live” with the cast of “Survival of the Thickest” Michelle Buteau and Tasha Smith, and “The Upshaws” co-star Kim Fields. The live podcast was moderated by Bevy Smith.

Later that night, they hosted a star-studded Southern function to celebrate Netflix’s upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris. The celebrity filled party was hosted in partnership with the Lemon Pepper Wet event brand best known for parties that feature Southern music, dancing, grill making and of course, wings. Attendees were all smile’s at the Chicory in New Orleans.

Notable celebrities in attendance included Sherri Shepherd, Derek J, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Big Krit and Terrence J.

More about Netflix’s upcoming programming highlighted at both events:

About SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST:

Release Date: July 13, 2023

Logline: Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. Sheâ€ s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteauâ’s acclaimed book of essays.

About THEY CLONED TYRONE:

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Logline: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

About THE UPSHAWS:

Release Date: August 17, 2023

Logline: Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride lifeâ’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Tune into Netflix to stream and be sure to check out photos from the events below:

Netflix Takes Over Essence Festival With Two Star Studded Events [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com