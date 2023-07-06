On This Day: July 6, 1975 50 Cent Was Born

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Curtis Jackson, also known as “50 Cent” is one the most iconic names in hip-hop and entertainment history. He was born today July 6, 1975 in Queens, New York. He stepped into the limelight in the early 2000s launching his career with his “would-be” debut album, Power of The Dollar. The album was never released though after 50 was shot nine times and Columbia Records dropped him.

He later signed with Eminem and released Get Rich or Die Trying on February 6, 2003 under Interscope Records, Eminem’s Shady Records, Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records. This debut album achieved massive success and solidified 50 as the artist he is today. Known for his streetwise personality and autobiographical storytelling, he captured audiences with hits like “What Up Gangsta” and “Many Men”. In these records, 50 talked about his upcoming, avoiding trouble in the streets, and having to grow as a man without his mother and father.

His music reflected the struggles and experiences he faced. At a young age, 50 would train in boxing while also selling crack during primary school. He stated, “When I wasn’t killing time in school, I was sparring in the gym or selling crack on the strip, I was competitive in the ring and hip-hop is competitive too … I think rappers condition themselves like boxers, so they all kind of feel like they’re the champ.” This shows how ambitious 50 was when it came to self-development and hustling.

Beyond music, 50 Cent has demonstrated his versatility by venturing into acting and producing. He has appeared in several films, including “Get Rich or Die Tryin’”, “All Things Fall Apart”, “Southpaw”, “Setup”, “Freelancers”, and much more. Television gave 50 the ultimate opportunity to showcase his talent and expand his reach. One of 50 Cent’s notable contributions in the TV industry is his involvement in the hit series “Power.” He not only served as an executive producer but also played the role of Kanan Stark, a star character in the show. “Power” became very important to the culture, capturing audiences with its dramatic storyline. He also created spinoffs of the series, “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which expanded the “Power” universe.

Additionally, 50 Cent has made waves as an entrepreneur with successful investments in the business world. From launching his own record label, G-Unit Records, to investing in Vitamin Water, and being the proud owner of Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi which goes through Sire Spirits brand, named after his youngest son. Other investments include TMT Boxing, G-Unit Clothing, and much more.

Overall, 50 Cent’s impact on music, entertainment, and entrepreneurship is undeniable. He came a long way from Queens, and has proved himself to be a successful figure!

On This Day: July 6, 1975 50 Cent Was Born was originally published on hot1009.com