Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 #DwayneHaskins

Shocking news from the NFL world as reports are coming in that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early Saturday morning (April 9) in a car accident. Details are still swirling about and we’re on the search for more information.

ESPN just published a brief report regarding the death of Haskins after the player’s agent Cedric Saunders broke the news to Adam Schefter. Schefter is currently enduring some critique from observers after posting an initial tweet mentioning how Haskins struggled early in his career instead of showing more decorum and respect to the family after receiving the news.

Haskins was in South Florida training with some of his Steelers teammates when he was struck by a vehicle. C

Haskins was a star player at Ohio State University ahead of being selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in 2019. Haskins signed with the Steelers last year and was looking to recharge his career hence why he was in Florida for offseason training with the team’s other quarterbacks and receivers.

Born on May 3, 1997, in Highland Park, N.J., Haskins spend his high school years in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Potomac, Md., attending the Bullis School where he played for the school’s football team. After initially committing to the University of Maryland, Haskins moved ahead to Ohio State and quickly became a fan favorite.

Dwayne Haskins was 24.

We will return to this post with updates as we get them.

Our condolences to the Haskins family, friends, and loved ones. Rest powerfully in peace.

