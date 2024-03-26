Listen Live
Local

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty


As news spread Tuesday morning of the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, people across the city and nation started sharing their thoughts and prayers for those impacted.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

According to reports, a container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge at about 1:35 a.m. causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the frigid waters.

RELATED: Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Rescuers pulled out two people, but six remain missing. Additionally, five submerged vehicles have also been found in the water, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said during a press conference.

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

President Joe Biden said he has directed his “Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident.”

RELATED: Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

Below are a few statements from leaders and those sending thoughts and prayers to the City of Baltimore as the search and rescue efforts continue.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse appeared first on 92 Q.

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Trending
16 items
Local

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Ohio

Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide

tall residential building tower (looking up at high rise apartment against dark gray overcast sky) windows reflecting light, skyscraper, home, coop, condo, real estate, new construction
News

Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25

Homepage Lead, Tom Joyner

Beyonce Talks Super Bowl Show As Protest Is Planned Outside Of NFL Headquarters [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Beyhive Don’t Play: Beyoncé Fans Demand Country Radio Stations Play Her New Single “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Ohio

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

Jennifer Hudson
Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Has 26 Siblings!!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close