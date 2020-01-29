CLOSE
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch & We Can’t Help But To Stan

Posted 10 hours ago

Source: Popeye’s / Courtesy of Popeye’s


Y’all, Popeyes it at is again.

First, last year they trolled us by making us go crazy about that damn chicken sandwich only to take it away for months and then bring it back.  Not to mention, they also went viral for shading the heck out of its competitor Chick-Fil-A. But now their back, this time around launching a new limited line of merch.

Sounds innocent right? Well, not so fast. The fried chicken chain is spoofing Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas line…and we can’t help but to stan.

Suspiciously similar to the “Spirit” singer’s burgundy red and golden orange steez, Popeye’s new line, dubbed “That Look from Popeye’s,” boasts sportswear that resembles their employee’s uniforms. But dare we say it, it’s actually kind of trendy and cute. (GASP!)

Take a look:

Source: Popeye’s / Courtesy of Popeye’s


Look familiar?

IVY PARK January 18

Hilarious, and yet, pretty genius. We ain’t mad! It’s not like the colors are way off-brand for them.

In a statement the company released on Wednesday, they said they hope that for those who missed out on Ivy Park’s sold-out line, their version can be a much-needed consolation prize.

“Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical. Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”

According to Thrillist, the 10-item collection, which includes hooded jackets, crewnecks, half-zips, visors, hats, features actual Popeyes team members. The items will be available online for a limited time, with 100% proceeds going to the Popeyes Foundation.”

Oh, and for those who felt like Ivy Park was out of their financial grasp, the Popeyes’ line won’t hurt your pocketbooks as much. It’s pretty affordable ranging from $10-$40. Our only gripe? It’s guilty of the same plus-size erasure as Bey’s line, by only offering sizes S-XL.

OK, wanna see the line? No worries, we got you, scroll below, of and see just how much they bit off that Ivy Park vibe.

It’s unclear if Beyonce approved this line or in the process of dropping a “cease and desist,” but until that happens you can shop all the “The Look by Popeyes” merch here

Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch & We Can’t Help But To Stan  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Here’s Bey….

adidas x IVY PARK E-comm takeover

This iconic grey backdrop helps the colors of Ivy Park pop, see below how Popeye’s bit, big time!

2. POPEYES UNIFORM HOODED JACKET ($40)

POPEYES UNIFORM HOODED JACKET ($40) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

3. POPEYES UNIFORM KHAKI VISOR ($10)

POPEYES UNIFORM KHAKI VISOR ($10) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

4. POPEYES UNIFORM TUNIC ($30.50)

POPEYES UNIFORM TUNIC ($30.50) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

5. POPEYES UNIFORM SHORT SLEEVE POLO ($35)

POPEYES UNIFORM SHORT SLEEVE POLO ($35) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

6. POPEYES UNIFORM CREWNECK T-SHIRT ($19.95)

POPEYES UNIFORM CREWNECK T-SHIRT ($19.95) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

7. POPEYES UNIFORM HALF ZIP UP ($38)

POPEYES UNIFORM HALF ZIP UP ($38) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

8. POPEYES UNIFORM CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT ($23)

POPEYES UNIFORM CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT ($23) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

9. POPEYES UNIFORM ORANGE CAP ($20)

POPEYES UNIFORM ORANGE CAP ($20) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's

10. POPEYES EXECUTIVE BUTTON DOWN ($25)

POPEYES EXECUTIVE BUTTON DOWN ($25) Source:Courtesy of Popeye's
