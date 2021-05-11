Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Every so often, the tea is so pipping hot, the Internet collectively rallies around one topic and that topic today, ladies and gentlemen, is Porsha, Porsha Porsha.

Whew. After the most lackluster season in Real Housewives Of Atlanta history, which was carried by Porsha Williams (think: BOLO) was just a warm-up to the real storyline. Yesterday, Porsha announced her new relationship with…wait for it… her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia. And by this morning, Simon confirmed their engagement in a post that flaunted Porsha’s ginormous ring that bears a resemblance to Falynn’s old ring.

#BlackTwitter is in shambles.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she wrote on Instagram. The reality TV star teased the relationship on Mother’s Day when she posted a photo posing with Dennis, the father of her daughter PJ, and Simon that sparked rumors.

The announcement certainly set the Internet on fire.

See their reactions, below:

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement was originally published on hellobeautiful.com