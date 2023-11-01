Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Recap

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

October 31st, on the spookiest night of the year, Skate Zone 71 was the place to be!

Radio One Columbus hosted our first “Skate & Treat” event, and it was definitely a night to remember!

We’re thrilled to share that this event was a SOLD OUT success, and it wouldn’t have happened without your support!

From the moment wheels hit the rink, it was non-stop fun. We’re talking tons of skating, delicious treats, food, prizes, great laughs, wholesome family fun, and of course, sounds by our very own DJ Mr. King. Shout out to all the parents and kiddos for some of the most fantastic costumes we’ve ever seen!

A big shoutout and heartfelt thanks to Skate Zone 71 for hosting our event and providing the perfect venue for a night of Halloween family fun!

Missed “Skate & Treat”? Keep scrolling for a peek into our amazing night!

