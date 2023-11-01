Listen Live
Ohio

Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Recap

Published on November 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Skate & Treat

Source: Radio One Columbus

October 31st, on the spookiest night of the year, Skate Zone 71 was the place to be!

Radio One Columbus hosted our first “Skate & Treat” event, and it was definitely a night to remember!

We’re thrilled to share that this event was a SOLD OUT success, and it wouldn’t have happened without your support!

From the moment wheels hit the rink, it was non-stop fun. We’re talking tons of skating, delicious treats, food, prizes, great laughs, wholesome family fun, and of course, sounds by our very own DJ Mr. King. Shout out to all the parents and kiddos for some of the most fantastic costumes we’ve ever seen!

A big shoutout and heartfelt thanks to Skate Zone 71 for hosting our event and providing the perfect venue for a night of Halloween family fun!

Want to stay in the loop for our upcoming events and never miss out on the fun? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media for the latest updates!

Missed “Skate & Treat”? Keep scrolling for a peek into our amazing night!

Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Recap  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1. Getting Hype for Skate & Treat!

2. DJ Nailz & DJ Mr. King

DJ Nailz & DJ Mr. King Source:radio one columbus

3. Leah Henry as Oprah

Leah Henry as Oprah Source:radio one columbus

4. Party Underway!

Party Underway! Source:radio one columbus

5. Halloween Litty!

6. DJ Nailz as Freddy & Chris Harris as Shannon Sharpe

DJ Nailz as Freddy & Chris Harris as Shannon Sharpe Source:radio one columbus

7. We Love Our Community

8. Radio One Columbus & a Baby Fan!

Radio One Columbus & a Baby Fan! Source:radio one columbus

9. Skate & Treat!

10. Radio One Columbus Family

Radio One Columbus Family Source:radio one columbus

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close