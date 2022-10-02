HomeRadio One Exclusives

17 of the Boldest Looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals

Hip hop legends like Lil Kim and newer artists like Glorilla were all on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award’s Red Carpet in Atlanta wearing some of the hottest designers in the fashion game. From Trina in jeweled Dolce and Gabbana catsuit to Kodak Black in a two-piece lime green, Bottega Veneta look they all showed their own style at this year’s show.

Check out 17 of the boldest looks from the BET Hip Hop Awards

1. Kodak Black

Kodak Black wearing Bottega Veneta at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Glorilla

Glorilla wearing a black leather outfit by unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

3. Dream Doll

Dream Doll wearing pieces from The Ivy Showroom at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

4. Trina in Dolce And Gabbana

Trina earing a Dolce And Gabbana catsuit at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

5. Tami Roman

Tami Roman wearing a two-piece pink outfit designer unknown at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

6. Clifton Powell

Clifron Powell wearing a classic blue suit, designer unknown at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

7. Ed Lover

Ed Lover wearing denim, designer unknown at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

8. Lil Kim

 Lil Kim wearing Syndical Chamber with Yeezy Shades, and carry a crocodile Berkin Bag at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

9. Ari Fletcher

Ari Fletcher wearing Calechie at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

10. Papoose and Remy Ma

Papoose is wearing an unknown designer and Remy wore a custom Danthony Designz catsuit at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

11. Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

Both in matching purple looks by designer unknown

12. Spice

Spice in a monochromatic yellow look by an unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

13. Ice Spice

Ice Spice wore a long white knit dress (designer unknown) with a Telfar bag at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

14. DJ Cassidy

DJ Cassidy wore his signature look an allover print suit and brim by an unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

15. Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy wore a denim look by unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

16. French Montana

French Montana wore a Kid Super fur coat at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

17. Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign ore a two-piece black look by an unknown designer at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

