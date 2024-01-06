Red Carpet Rundown: See Kelly Rowland, Jay Z, Niecy Nash, And Other Celebrities At ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Premiere

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland confirmed that she will continue to step on necks in 2024 with a stunning black sheer outfit and bodacious bob. HB’s “Most Stylish Woman of The Year” wore the look on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere ofon January 5.

Kelly was just one of the many examples of Black Excellence who turned out in support of the film. Produced by rap mogul Jay Z, who was also in attendance, the film takes place in the New Testament following the main character, Clarence, who is captivated by the Messiah and seeks to profit from his popularity.

“The Book of Clarence” hits theaters in mid-January. Keep scrolling for details on Kelly’s fire ‘fit and to see what other stars wore to the Black Hollywood premiere.

From her chic natural bob to her take on the hot pants trend, Kelly Rowland ate.

Styled by Wilford Lenov, Kelly’s look a fabulous bodysuit and blazer ensemble we saw on the runways during September 2023’sHer outfit premiered on the catwalk in theSpring and Summer 2024 show, where celebrity stylist Law Roach made his official NYFW debut.

See our social media capture of the bodysuit and the entire S/S 2024 collection below.

The Falguni Shane Peacock pieces were made for Kelly, fitting her every curve. We love the gold sequin detailing paired with sheer panels and abstract patterns.

Kelly’s return to her natural bob also slays on the carpet. From her chic cut to glamourous interpretation of the “hot pants trend,” Kelly’s look ate.

Red Carpet Gallery: Kelly Rowland, Jay Z, Niecy Nash, and others turn out for “The Book of Clarence.”

Joining Kelly on the premiere carpet were several other stand-out stars. Black Hollywood was outside!

Cameras captured big names such as Jay Z, Niecy Nash, Goapele, Lakeith Stanfield, Angela Bassett, Karreuche Tran, and Doja Cat. Stars wore everything from Versace pink and monochromatic black to boho chic and leather suits.

Get into the red carpet celebrity looks below.

