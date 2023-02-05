Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet is officially underway and is certainly giving us our fashion fix because we’re already obsessing over the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on February 5, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play this year, on and off the red carpet!

Some of our favorite entertainers in Black music were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. From the versatile fashion queen Doja Cat to Larene Cox and her consistent fashionable slays and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet in the Los Angeles sun. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com