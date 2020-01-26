Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together.
The tragedy is unfathomable.
The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media.
At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn.
Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible.
A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando MagicSource:Getty
ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.
2. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando MagicSource:Getty
ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers won 99-86.
3. Kobe Bryant Hand And Footprint Ceremony At Grauman’s Chinese TheatreSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 19: LA Laker Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attend the Kobe Bryant hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
4. China v United StatesSource:Getty
SAN DIEGO, CA – APRIL 10: NBA Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant stands on the sideline with his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant on his shoulders prior to the start of the game against the United States and China during an international firendly match at Qualcomm Stadium on April 10, 2014 in San Diego, California.
5. China v United StatesSource:Getty
6. NBA All-Star Game 2016Source:Getty
TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.
7. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers Leaves Staples Center with daughter Gianna Bryant, 8, wife Vanessa Laine Bryant and a family member following a news conference talking about his retirement after the basketball game against the Indiana Pacers November 29, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Bryant announced the he will retire from the NBA at the end of the 2015-16 season.
8. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with a family member as wife Vanessa Laine Bryant (2nd L), and daughters Gianna Bryant, 8, and Natalia Bryant, 12, look on during the basketball game against Indiana Pacers at Staples Center November 29, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.
9. NBA All-Star Game 2016Source:Getty
TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.
10. NBA All-Star Game 2016Source:Getty
TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.
11. WNBA All-Star Game 2019Source:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
12. Phillips 66 National Swimming ChampionshipsSource:Getty
IRVINE, CA – JULY 26: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California.
13. WNBA All-Star Game 2019Source:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
14. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
15. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
16. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.