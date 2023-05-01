Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian as the two just revealed they are expecting…again!
The couple attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 1 where the gorgeous athlete revealed her growing baby bump, confirming that the two are expecting their second baby together.
Serena and Alexis are already parents to their adorable 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and looked overjoyed on the Met Gala’s carpet after revealing that they’ll be second time parents.
Serena, dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, debuted her bump on the carpet and also shared a photo to her Instagram with the big news, sharing a post with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”
We’re so happy for their growing family! Check out photos of Serena, Alexis and her baby bump below.
Dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, the expectant mother served a lewk while showing off her growing bump.
The athlete looked stunning as she modeled her curve hugging Gucci dress to perfection which she accessorized with white pearls and a headdress.
Serena poses with her Alexis Ohanian while attending the 2023 Met Gala.
We’re in love with Serena’s Gucci slay!
Alexis and Serena were all smiles after revealing their big pregnancy news.