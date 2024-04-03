‘Sherri’ Gets Season 3 Renewal: Check Out The Talk Show’s Best Moments So Far

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced the renewal of “ Sherri ,” hosted by actress, comedian and Daytime Emmy Award-winning co-host of “The View” Sherri Shepherd. Read about the exciting announcement and check out some of the show’s best moments so far inside.

Black Women’s History Month is off to an amazing start. Host Shepherd celebrates the renewal of her popular talk show, which will return for its third season in over 95 percent of the U.S. The show joins FOX Television Stations, which earlier provided a two-year renewal through the 2024-25 season.

The renewals come with Sherri ranking second this season among all syndicated talkers in the key advertiser-friendly daytime demo of women 25-54, up from third-place in its freshman term.

It has also received awards recognition, including four Daytime Emmy nominations (Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host among them); five NAACP Image Awards, with a recent win for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble; and in 2023 one for Outstanding Talk Series. She also earned a People’s Choice Award nod.

“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers,” Shepherd shared in a statement. “I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’ Thank you to Debmar Mercury, the FOX Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected!”

With her warm, relatable and engaging personality, Shepherd offers her comedic take on the day’s entertainment news, pop culture and trending topics with her daytime audience. As America’s favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

“Sherri” is taped live at New York City’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience. Sherri is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and is currently cleared in 98% of the U.S. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner, Jawn Murray, are both executive producers. Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.

‘Sherri’ Gets Season 3 Renewal: Check Out The Talk Show’s Best Moments So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com