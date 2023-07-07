Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Police Collaring of Black Woman, Yusef Salaam Wins, Gunman Isn’t Trans

Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Sevyn Streeter, 37

Tasha Cobbs, 42

Cree Summer, 54 (Winifred “Freddie” Brooks on A Different World)

Allen Payne, 55 (G Money on New Jack City, House of Payne)

Lisa Leslie, 51 (WNBA Basketball Legend)

REMEMBERING

Satchel Paige (Negro league & Major League Baseball legend who died in 1982)

1. Investigation into Video of Police Collaring of Black Woman Source:Getty Investigation into Video of Police Collaring of Black Woman What You Need to Know: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the use of force by its deputies after a report of theft at a Lancaster, CA grocery store. A third-party video of the arrest went viral of the June 24 event. Viewers watched a police officer’s violent takedown of an unidentified person described as a “Black female senior citizen.” The video shows a woman tackled and pepper-sprayed as she attempted to record the arrest of an older Black man. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released police body camera footage of the same event. Upon viewing the recordings, Sheriff Robert Luna called the situation, “disturbing,” as he announced the reassignment of the deputies involved. The Associated Press reported that the sheriff said he notified the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission and also federal monitors, who are overseeing reforms that the department agreed to in 2015

2. From Exoneration to Election: Yusef Salaam Wins Source:Getty From Exoneration to Election: Yusef Salaam Wins WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won a Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council, all but assuring him of eventual victory. It’s a remarkable achievement for a Black man and political novice wrongly accused, convicted, and imprisoned as a teenager for the rape and beating of a White jogger in Central Park. New York City vacated the now “Exonerated Five’s” convictions in 2002, and paid the exonerated men a combined $41 million legal settlement. His outsider campaign prevailed over two political veterans — New York Assembly members Inez Dickens, 73, and Al Taylor, 65 — in his first bid for public office.

3. Health Risks of Weighing Too Much Source:Getty Health Risks of Weighing Too Much What You Need to Know: Weighing too much raises your risk for certain health problems and may be linked to some emotional and social problems. What are some health risks of being overweight or obese? Type 2 diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. About 8 out of 10 people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or have obesity. Over time, high blood glucose leads to problems such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye problems, nerve damage, and other health problems. If you are at risk for type 2 diabetes, losing 5 to 7 percent of your body weight and getting regular physical activity may prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is a condition in which blood flows through your blood vessels with a force greater than normal. High blood pressure can strain your heart, damage blood vessels, and raise your risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and death.

4. Philadelphia Gunman Isn’t Trans Although Conservatives Claim Otherwise Source:Getty Philadelphia Gunman Isn’t Trans Although Conservatives Claim Otherwise WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: There was a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. A gunman dressed in a ski mask and body armor killed five people and injured two children, and right-wing pockets of social media were exploding with speculation about the suspect’s gender identity. Georgia State Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a link to a right-wing media outlet (The Post Millennial) that includes an image from the suspect’s Facebook page that appears to show him wearing women’s clothing and jewelry. Asa Khalif, a member of the LGBTQ advisory committee for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, shared what the district attorney’s office knows about Carriker’s gender identity. In a news conference, Khalif told reporters that “the suspect has not identified themselves as trans. They have only identified themselves as male. But the language spewed out by the conservative press is violent and is dangerous and it’s targeting trans women of color. It’s rallying the community ro be violent…”