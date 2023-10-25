Ciara, 38

Craig Robinson, 52

Persia White, 51 (Lynn on Girlfriends)

Lynn Toler, 64 (Judge Toler)

REMEMBERING

Pablo Picasso (Famed painter 1881-1973)

Lamont Bentley (Hakeem on Moesha 1973-2005, died in a horrific car crash)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ UAW Hits Big 3 Pockets, Tim Scott, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. UAW Hits Big 3 Pockets as Strikes Expand Source:Getty UAW Hits Big 3 Pockets as Strikes Expand What You Need to Know: The United Auto Workers Union expanded its strike this week, affecting production of the country’s most popular vehicles. Some reported 5,000 workers walked off the job Tuesday morning at a General Motors assembly plant in Arlington, Texas. Long-considered the biggest moneymaker for GM, the Arlington plant makes its best-selling and most profitable vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade, the GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. The Arlington strike was preceded by a work stoppage in Michigan Monday. Nearly 7,000 workers walked out of an assembly plant in suburban Detroit. The Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, produces the Ram full-size pickup trucks. Including Tuesday’s action in Texas, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported more than 50,000 workers are on strike across the country, affecting the “Big 3” automakers.

2. The End May Be Near for Presidential Candidate Tim Scott Source:Getty The End May Be Near for Presidential Candidate Tim Scott WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Tim Scott’s campaign is not doing well. The FiveThirtyEight.com poll puts him at 2%, lumping him with the other unpopular losers in this ever-crowded race eclipsed by Donald Trump. Despite many Republican colleagues agreeing Scott has a “good message,” Scott’s hometown newspaper called for the Republican field to rally not around Scott but rival South Carolinian Nikki Haley to take on Donald Trump directly. Even some prominent Scott fans are beginning to acknowledge Scott’s presidential campaign has been a disappointment and that his path forward appears dim.

3. Can Coffee Reverse Damage Caused by Booze? Source:Getty Can Coffee Reverse Damage Caused by Booze? What You Need to Know: You may have picked the wrong week to give up coffee. The benefits of a piping hot cup are myriad—from reducing the risk of stroke and Alzheimer’s to boosting a man’s sex drive and warding off depression, among others. Now, a new study suggests coffee drinking can lower the risk of cirrhosis, the liver condition that can arise from drinking excessive amounts of booze. Researchers from Southampton University in the United Kingdom analyzed data from nine other studies involving 430,000 people and found (in eight of those studies) that ”increasing coffee consumption by two cups a day was associated with a significant reduction in the risk of cirrhosis.” The new study found drinking two cups of coffee each day lowered the risk of developing liver cirrhosis by 44 percent, with the risk reduction increasing to 65 percent with four cups per day.

4. Uganda May Execute Two Men For “Aggravated Homosexuality” Charge Source:Getty Uganda May Execute Two Men For “Aggravated Homosexuality” Charge WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: A 20-year-old man in the district of Soroti in eastern Uganda was charged on August 18 after he allegedly, “performed unlawful sexual inter course with one [man] aged 41 with a disability,” Ugandan authorities told CNN. The accused person denied the allegations. The lawyers reported that the police officers told them that they caught the two men half-naked. The police released the 41-year-old man due to his ‘mental status’. The 20-year-old man has been in custody since August. He has been subjugated to endure anal examinations and other violations of human rights.