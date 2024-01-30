The Best ‘Baddies East’ Reunion Looks

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Thetrailer has been released and it’s an all-out baddie brawl, as expected. While the cast brought the drama, they also brought the looks. The Baddiest East reunion style was top-notch. Baddies newbielooked gorgeous in a sparkling silver mermaid cut gown by Glam Boxx and hair laid by celebrity hairstylist and head Bad Boy Jonathan Wright. ET, aka Scarface, looked fab showing off her pearly white new smile and recent BBL in an embellished blue velvet minidress with a plunging neckline by Adonis Fetty (who was also on Zeus Network’s Bad Boys). Head baddie Natalie Nunn served budget-friendly fashions in FashionNova.

Baddies East Reunion Style

This season of Baddies East is coming to end and with heightened anticipation surrounding the Baddies East reunion, the Baddies are sharing their reunion looks. January HB cover star NeNe Leakes tapped into her hosting bag and guided the ladies, alongside Zeus’ Janeisha John, through the evening wearing a neon green dress. She arrived to set in a sexy red look that proved she’s also embracing her Baddie era. Rollie rocked a mullet and Camila rocked a custom spray-painted jacket with Killa Cam on the back.

We recently spoke to Baddies East star Sky Days, formerly of Black Ink Crew, who opened up about her experience on the Zeus Network show. “I wish there were more cameras in the house for those intimate moments, she explained. “We still all converse with one another. Kids call me their aunt. That sh*t makes my soul smile.”

She also hinted that fans will see House B ride for each other at the reunion after facing criticism that they defend one another more during the season. “The love, as I said, has grown and is very real. You’ll see at the reunion.”

Keep scrolling for more Baddies East reunion style:

