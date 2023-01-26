Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s finally time for one of the best times of the year: the reunion special for this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac and per usual, the ladies put their very best feet forward to hash out all of their drama in style.

To kick the season off, the ladies donned red dresses for the show’s cast photos and kept that theme alive when the cast matched in monochromatic outfits once again for the reunion, but this time in eclectic shades of blue.

Each of the ladies opted for a different take on the blue look for the reunion, incorporating cut outs, lace, feathers, rhinestones and more into their monochromatic looks. And of course, each of the ladies did not come to play when it came to accessories, wearing their very best jewelry, shoes, hair styles and makeup looks for the highly anticipated reunion special.

Ashley, Candiace, Robyn, Gizelle, Mia, Wendy, Charisse, and even friend to the show Jacquline were all in attendance and certainly did not come to play with their stunning looks. Check out the jaw-dropping fashion below.

The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com