The New Nike Vapormax 2020 Flyknit Is About 50% Recycled, But Totally Sustainably Dope [Photos]

The new Nike Vapormax 2020 Flyknit visually has a lot going on. But its almost slapdash aesthetics thanks to plenty of sustainability-focused details and innovation is why we think the shoe is going to be a winner.

The new Nike shoe touts that it’s made up of at least 50 percent recycled content and was able to do because of circular design.

“We wanted to look at not only Nike’s waste stream but other industrial waste streams and how we could leverage that content,” said Jesi Small, Nike product design lead, via a statement. “We let that drive a lot of the decision-making.”

Right away, you see tech out upper with all the Nike Air below, and there are plenty of intricacies that went into the design. The full-length VaporMax Air unit goes all the way from heel to toe and is made of 75% recycled material. The Flyknit upper’s yarn is made 67% percent post-industrial recycled content by weight, which also includes water bottles. Even the sock liner—molded dual-density Ortholite, if you want to get technical—is made of 50% recycled material while the tongue is 80% recycled foam.

Notice a pattern yet?

As for the outsole, it’s made of Nike Grind, which consists of materials made from Nike’s recycled surplus manufacturing materials and athletic footwear. Waste not, want not in sneaker form.

The Nike Vapormax 2020 Flyknit also incorporates Nike FlyEase innovation for an easy on and off shoe that aligns with its every day wear intentions. That’s the one-handed lock and release mechanism you see at the top of the shoe that instantaneously secures your whole foot.

So when can you get your hands on a pair? The Nike Vapormax 2020 Flyknit is out July 23 on nike.com.so you can get your coins ready—and they’ll be a cool $220 at retail.

All those colorways are fire. Check out detailed pics below.

