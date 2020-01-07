We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Who wouldn’t love the child of a dynasty?! So it’s even more reason we’re counting down all the reasons we love the oldest child of Beyonce and Jay-Z…. Blue Ivy Carter
The Latest:
- His Fashion Shall Reign: Prince’s Personal Designers Release A ‘1999’ Inspired Capsule Collection
- Dairy Giant Borden Files For Bankruptcy
- Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges
- Win $250 from Magic
- Laverne Cox Displays Platinum Blonde Bob And It Turned Her Into A High Fashion Goddess
- Tyler Perry Writes All of His Shows Himself!
- Pier 1 Closing up to 450 Stores!!
- Amara La Negra Tried Moving Her Boyfriend In With Her Mom At Home
- Rihanna Starts Her New Year Off Au Natural On Instagram
- 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico