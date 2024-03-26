Listen Live
Movies

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Bad Boys: Ride or Die


Well, this was a pleasant surprise. The trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die is here, and while some are excited, most feel Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the ball regarding the film’s title.

Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are not done yet. Following the announcement of the release date for the next Bad Boys film, which we now know will be called Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the trailer for the fourth action/buddy-cop film has arrived.

Directly following the events of the third film, Lowrey and Burnett are still working to keep the streets of Miami, Florida, safe while battling Father Time.

Details on the film’s plot are scarce, but for the most part, from the trailer, Mike and Marcus will be working to clear their dead Captain’s name after he is accused of being in bed with the drug cartel for years.

Somehow, Conrad recorded a video in the event of his demise, warning his “Bad Boys” not to trust anyone during a prison transfer of Mike’s love child/assassin son Armando (Jacob Scipio), whom we met in the last film.

The plane they are traveling on crashes, and now Mike, his son Armando, and Marcus are fugitives on the run.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Did They Drop The Ball With The FIlm’s Title?

The excitement for the film is there. While many doubted the third movie directed by Adil & Bilall, who also return to helm the fourth installment, 2020’s Bad Boys For Life was a critical and box office success, bringing in $426 million on a $90 million budget, so it should come as no surprise we now have a fourth film.

Like in the previous movie, the complaints about Smith and Lawrence, who serve as movie producers, looking “old” are back, but that isn’t a problem for others.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “I will watch these until they literally need walkers to get around.”

But the biggest complaint following the trailer’s release is the fact they shot their load early when they named the previous movie Bad Boys For Life instead of saving it for this film and calling it Bad Boys 4 Life, which would have been a perfect name.

It’s a complaint the two stars have even jokingly touched on in an Instagram video Will Smith shared announcing the fourth film is coming.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

The film arrives in theaters on June 7, 2024.

You can see reactions to the film and its title in the gallery below.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Accurate, and count us in as well.

2. Damn shame

3. LOL

4.

5.

6.

7. Accurate

8.

9.

10.

Trending
10 items
Movies

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Ohio

Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide

tall residential building tower (looking up at high rise apartment against dark gray overcast sky) windows reflecting light, skyscraper, home, coop, condo, real estate, new construction
News

Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25

Homepage Lead, Tom Joyner

Beyonce Talks Super Bowl Show As Protest Is Planned Outside Of NFL Headquarters [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Beyhive Don’t Play: Beyoncé Fans Demand Country Radio Stations Play Her New Single “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Ohio

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

Jennifer Hudson
Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Has 26 Siblings!!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close