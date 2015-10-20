Drakedropped the colorful visuals to his latest radio jam Hotline Bling, but it’s his dance moves that are making headlines.
It didn’t take long for the glorious minds behind Instagram’s most hilarious memes to launch a full attack against the OVO rapper.
If you’re a follower of Drill music, fans recognized the dance as one performed by Lil Jay.
Whatever Drake’s little bop is, we’re sure we’ll be seeing it on the dance floor.
RELATED STORIES:
Is Serena Williams Just A Placeholder? Drake Says He Wants A Woman From Toronto
2015 American Music Awards: Nicki Minaj, Drake & Chris Brown Snag Nominations
Are Drake And Serena Williams Engaged?
SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com
Article Courtesy of Hello Beautiful
First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and Hello Beautiful
First Video Courtesy Apple and Hello Beautiful
Second and Third Video and Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Hello Beautiful
View gallery
PRESS PLAY: Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ Dance Moves Get Roasted By The Internet was originally published on wzakcleveland.hellobeautiful.com