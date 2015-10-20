Drakedropped the colorful visuals to his latest radio jam Hotline Bling, but it’s his dance moves that are making headlines.

It didn’t take long for the glorious minds behind Instagram’s most hilarious memes to launch a full attack against the OVO rapper.

If you’re a follower of Drill music, fans recognized the dance as one performed by Lil Jay.

Whatever Drake’s little bop is, we’re sure we’ll be seeing it on the dance floor.

PRESS PLAY: Drake's 'Hotline Bling' Dance Moves Get Roasted By The Internet

Written By: D.L. Hughley Posted October 20, 2015

