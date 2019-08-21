Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days Apart [Video]

The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart.

In May, 18-year-old Damion Callery Jr. graduated from high school and was so excited to go to college and begin his Freshman year at Bowie State University.

He planned to major in business or marketing, and was preparing to leave for school at the end of this week. But, instead of sending him off to college, his family has begun to plan his funeral. Callery was shot to death early Saturday (August 17) outside of his Maryland home.

A suspect and motive remained unknown Sunday. According to The Washington Post, Callery was shot around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the backyard of his family’s house. He then ran inside, where he died.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered in the front yard to share stories and photos of a young man they reportedly described as “kind, studious and deeply devoted to his parents and three younger brothers.”

“A shining light,” said Damion Callery Sr., his eyes vacant, his voice weary.

Another Bowie State University student, Keshon Nowlin, was laid to rest on Tuesday after being struck by a car on August 10.

According to ABC13, police are still looking for the woman allegedly responsible for Nowlin’s death after he was hit and killed while he and three other people were trying to change a tire on the side of a Baltimore road.

Friends told ABC the 19-year-old left a lasting impact on his friends, teammates and the school he loved.

“He’s going to live through us and we gotta prosper and do better for him because that’s what he would want us to do,” a friend of Nowlin’s said.

The rising junior was also Mr. Black and Gold, and a running back on the football team.

His friends said they will continue to uplift Nowlins’ family and plan to keep his memory alive at Bowie State University.

In a letter to the BSU community, President Dr. Aminta H. Breaux wrote:

For the Bowie State community, the traumatic loss of two of our bright young students within a week takes a heavy emotional toll on us all. It is an especially difficult time for our staff in Student Affairs, who worked so closely with these students. I want to express special encouragement to each of them as they continue the process of welcoming our new students this week.

The Student Government Association is hosting a campus-wide memorial to remember Nowlin, on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Myers Auditorium in the Martin Luther King Jr. Communication Arts Center.

The University’s Counseling Services is also offering special “Let’s Talk” sessions on Wednesday Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 2-4 p.m. in the Student Center.

Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days Apart [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com