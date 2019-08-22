CLOSE
#BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover

The 15-year-old tennis phenom is having one heck of a year and there's much more to come!

Citi Open - Qualifying 2

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

What an amazing year it’s been for 15-year-old tennis phenom CoriCoco” Gauff!

First, she stole the world’s heart at Wimbledon this summer beating out her idol Venus Williams in the first round and making it all the way to the Grand Slam’s quarterfinals. Coco became the youngest player to reach the coveted tournament’s fourth round since Jennifer Capriati did it way back in 1991.

Now, the teen is gracing her first major magazine cover for Teen Vogue:

Rocking a green and white PH5 frida wavy asymmetric dress ($485), Jennifer Fisher gold hoops and a lightly beaten face (au natural), the Atlanta-raised teen is fresh-faced and fierce in the mag’s special issue.

 

While we and the rest of the media are quick to call her a “phenom,” Coco isn’t as eager to wear that particular label.

“I try not to think about it, because it’ll put too much pressure on [me],” she told Teen Vogue.

She also claims that she doesn’t read articles about herself, but does pay attention yo her IG comments, which she claims are “99% positive.” “Even the negatives I see [don’t] bother me because I don’t care,” she says.

Her father Corey Gauff stressed that his daughter isn’t a “prodigy,” her success is a result of hard work.

“I understand the Webster’s dictionary [definition] of it, and maybe it’s applicable, but to me, it’s like [Bobby] Fischer in chess. Somebody [who] can see the chessboard. That’s a prodigy to me. They just have a mental capability that’s so unique and so off the charts,” he told the Conde Nast publication.

Adding, “When it comes to something like tennis, [Coco] works hard. This is not an accident. She might be overnight popular, but she’s not an overnight success.”

 

 

As if a fancy magazine spread wasn’t enough, Coco is also the new face of New Balance.

 

 

Here’s more of her #CallMeCoco partnership:

 

 

Werk!

So what’s up next for Cocomania? In a few weeks, she’ll be making waves and headlines at the U.S. Open where she accepted a wild card seed to compete in the major Grand Slam, her second in her professional career.

Look out, Serena!

Why Serena Williams’ Unretouched Harper’s Bazaar Cover Is Everything

Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Grace British Vogue Cover On Wedding Day

At 45, Tyra Banks Comes Out Of Retirement For The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

#BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

