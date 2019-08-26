Angela Bassett Gettin the Icon Award!

I mean, it only makes sense, she is a Goddess! Our forever young Queen, Angela Bassett, will be receiving the Icon Award at this year’s 2019 Black Girls Rock Ceremony. She has given us so many great shows and movies and is well-deserving of this acknowledgment.

According to TheGrapevine.com, this year’s show will be hosted by the gorgeous and talented Neicy Nash and they will also honor some other greats in the industry like Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winning actress and director Regina King will receive the Star Power Award. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara gets the Rock Star Award.

Producer Debra Martin Chase will be recognized with the Shot Caller Award, two-time Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. gets the Young Gifted and Black Award, and activists the Mothers of the Movement: Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed Veal, Gwen Carr, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley will be blessed with Community Change Agent Award.

The show airs on September 8th at 8pm and we all will be watching!