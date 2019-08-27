Watch Missy Elliott’s VMA Performance!

We have been waiting patiently and Missy Elliott did not disappoint. Fans, old and new, got to experience a top-notch performance as Missy tore down the stage at the 2019 MTV VMA’s. Her stage show was the best thing we’ve seen in years, from the dancers to the outfits, to the graphics on the screen, it was simply amazing.

Check it out below:

Missy performed the songs we love so much, like ‘The Rain’, ‘Hot Boyz’, ‘Get Ur Freak On’, ‘Work It’, ‘Pass That Dutch’, and ‘Lose Control. She was introduced back to the stage by none other than the hilarious Cardi B, where she accepted her award graciously.

Check out her speech below:

Missy reminded the world why she is that Chick!!! We love you, Misdemeanor Elliott!!