OSU Raising Minimum Wage to $15 Hour

The Ohio State University is raising its minimum wage for qualified staff workers. They are going up to $15 hour.

According to MyFox28Columbus, about 3800 employees will see this increase. For employees that were already making $15 hour, they will see an increase of $1 an hour raising their hourly wage to $16 hour. President Michael V. Drake said, “This effort is in keeping with a competitive marketplace and — as the state’s fourth-largest employer — the university’s commitment to invest in individuals and families throughout our Buckeye community. Our greatest strength is our people.”

Temporary jobs are not included with the exception of patient care associates and internal resource pool positions at the medical center.