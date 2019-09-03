Kevin Hart Is Recovering From Back Surgery After Car Accident

We reported that Kevin Hart was in a terrible car accident Sunday morning and he suffered injuries that required him to go to the hospital.
According to TMZ Kevin Hart underwent back surgery and according to his wife Eniko when asked about Kevin’s condition she replied that he will be fine.
Kevin Hart was riding in his vintage Plymouth Barracuda that was being driven by another man when it went off the road. Kevin and the driver were both hurt and there was also a female passenger that was not hurt. Authorities have already concluded that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
We will be keeping Kevin Hart uplifted in our prayer as well as praying for a speedy recovery.
#KevinHart is doing “just fine” according to his wife Eniko. He was involved in a horrific accident early Sunday morning and had surgery on his back. His friend Jared Black was driving Kevin’s vintage Plymouth Barracuda during the accident and was not under the influence. Black was airlifted to UCLA medical center. 🙏🏼 #Q1069Vegas (@nancydanae)
Our thoughts and prayers are with @kevinhart4real and other individuals who were involved in a nasty car accident this morning around 12:30am with his prized, 720hp @speedkore01 built 1970 Dodge Barracuda names, “Menace.” – Reports are the vehicle drove off of Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles and landed in a ditch. Hart was not driving, though, is reported that he has suffered major back injuries. 😞 🙏🏽 - – – #galpinautosports #galpin #srt8 #mopar #srtaddicts #srt #392 #hemi #srtnation #gasser #hotrod #supercharger #boost #becauseracecar #speed #charger #challenger #chargerhellcat #challengerhellcat #1320 #scatpackclub #scatpack #whipplesuperchargers #barracuda #kevinhart #kevinhartcrash
