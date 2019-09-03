Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To Engaged Interracial Couple

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall explaining that they would not rent their venue to her brother and his wife-to-be because they are an interracial couple.

Welch told Deep South Voice that her brother and his white fiancee had been planning their upcoming wedding with the venue for about a week before the owners sent them a note saying Boone’s had decided not to facilitate their wedding because it would violate their “Christian beliefs.”

Outraged at the reasoning, Welch decided to find out why in person. The video, which was uploaded to Facebook, shows an older white woman explaining that Boone’s owner reserves the right to refuse service to gay and interracial couples.

“First of all, we don’t do gay weddings or mixed race, because of our Christian race… I mean our Christian beliefs,” the woman is heard saying.

“OK, we’re Christians as well,” Welch replies. “So… what in the Bible tells you that?”

“Well, I don’t want to argue my faith,” the woman interjects.” ‘We just don’t participate. We just choose not to.”

In her Facebook video post, Welch voiced her outrage over the ridiculous discrimination: “I just really don’t think God is pleased by the work these people in America are doing… You CAN NOT love Jesus and treat HIS children like this.”

Woman in Mississippi is denied wedding service because of anti gay and anti interracial Christian beliefs. Boone’s Camp Event Hall in Booneville, MS. Twitter do ya thang! @ACLU_MS pic.twitter.com/H75jPHXE1N — Austin (@Awstzn) August 31, 2019

Mississippi’s state legislature passed a “religious freedom” law in 2016 that grants businesses the right to refuse service to LGBTQ individuals based on their religious beliefs about marriage. A challenge to that law was struck down by the conservative U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Since the video was posted, it’s received more than 1,400 comments.

Boone’s Facebook page is currently unavailable for public view.

Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To Engaged Interracial Couple was originally published on blackamericaweb.com