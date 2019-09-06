The fan and celebrity look-a-like polls are all fun and games until the celebrity steps in the conversation.

This was the case for one fan who used two examples of instances where people thought she looked like Chilli. One was with her hair down and another was with her hair up in a bun. She placed them next to photos of Chilli rocking the same style.

“I get I look like Chilli a lot,” she wrote. “What y’all think?”

Chilli saw the post and didn’t agree.

“Long straight/wavy hair [and] similar skin tone doesn’t mean [you] look like someone. [You’re] a doll but we don’t look alike,” she responded with a smiley face.

https://twitter.com/officialchilli/status/1169812411517493248

It seems the Internet came for the TLC singer afterwards because Chilli later tweeted, “She is pretty, never said she wasn’t.”

Here’s what some of Twitter thought about the poll:

Not really but you are cute as hell — Honei_De (@honei_de) September 6, 2019

Chilli told me to tell you pic.twitter.com/CIBbFvFp9G — 🔥Hot Girl Raii Raii🔥 (@IAmSaRaii) September 6, 2019

Y’all are both ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, but y’all don’t look like. — Keedy (@JustKeedy504) September 6, 2019

You are beautiful just like her, but y'all only have similar hairstyles pic.twitter.com/wunCVFDCWz — ReallyDude! (@ReallyHplar) September 6, 2019

After Chilli’s response went viral, the fan made it clear: “I said people tell me! I look like myself in my opinion.”

Woah y’all all making it seem like I said that I look like her😭 I said people tell me ! I look like myself in my opinion 💯 — zyya.m on Instagram (@BlessedupZ) September 6, 2019

Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks If They Look Alike was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com